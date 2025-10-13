NTPC's stock dips by 0.88% in last 3 months

P/E ratio for NTPC stands at 13.75

NTPC looks steady overall: its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 13.75 and earnings per share (EPS) stand at 24.71.

The six-month beta is 0.87, hinting that the stock isn't super volatile compared to the market—even if returns have been a bit negative lately.

Investors seem to be keeping faith thanks to NTPC's strong fundamentals and consistent trading activity.