NTPC's stock dips by 0.88% in last 3 months
Business
NTPC's stock dipped by 0.88% over the past three months, landing at ₹339.7 as of October 13, 2025.
Even with this small drop and some market challenges, nearly nine million shares changed hands in the most recent trading session—showing people are still pretty interested in what's next for India's big power company.
P/E ratio for NTPC stands at 13.75
NTPC looks steady overall: its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 13.75 and earnings per share (EPS) stand at 24.71.
The six-month beta is 0.87, hinting that the stock isn't super volatile compared to the market—even if returns have been a bit negative lately.
Investors seem to be keeping faith thanks to NTPC's strong fundamentals and consistent trading activity.