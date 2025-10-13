Stock market holiday schedule for Diwali in October 2025

On Tuesday, October 21, there's a one-hour Muhurat trading session from 1:45pm to 2:45pm—a tradition marking the Hindu New Year (Vikram Samvat 2082) that many believe brings good luck for new investments. Both NSE/BSE and MCX will also stay shut on Wednesday, October 22 for Balipratipada.

Why it matters

With several back-to-back holidays, regular trading gets interrupted—so if you're planning trades or investments around this time, it pays to keep these dates handy.

Plus, Muhurat trading is seen as a fresh start for your portfolio in the new year.