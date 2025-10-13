Stock market holiday schedule for Diwali in October 2025
Heads up if you're into stocks—NSE and BSE will be closed for Diwali celebrations in October 2025.
Markets take a break on Saturday, October 18 (Dhanteras), open as usual on Monday, October 20, and close again Tuesday, October 21 (Diwali Laxmi Pujan).
Muhurat trading on October 21
On Tuesday, October 21, there's a one-hour Muhurat trading session from 1:45pm to 2:45pm—a tradition marking the Hindu New Year (Vikram Samvat 2082) that many believe brings good luck for new investments.
Both NSE/BSE and MCX will also stay shut on Wednesday, October 22 for Balipratipada.
Why it matters
With several back-to-back holidays, regular trading gets interrupted—so if you're planning trades or investments around this time, it pays to keep these dates handy.
Plus, Muhurat trading is seen as a fresh start for your portfolio in the new year.