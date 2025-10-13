Next Article
Tata Steel's share price holds steady at ₹173.86
Business
Tata Steel's share price held steady at ₹173.86 on Friday, matching its last close.
With a huge market cap of ₹2.17 lakh crore and a P/E ratio of 47.82, the company shows solid valuation numbers.
Over the past three months, the stock has delivered an impressive 8.77% return—pretty strong for anyone tracking market gains.
Other key numbers
Trading volume last session was 1.81 crore shares, which is lower than its usual weekly average of 3.42 crore—so things were a bit quieter than normal.
Tata Steel's six-month beta is 0.95, meaning it's less volatile than the broader market and tends to move more steadily—a plus if you prefer stable investments over wild swings.