Last chance to buy Tata Investment shares before stock split

Why the buzz around Tata Investment

The stock has jumped about 36% this year, closing Monday at ₹9,300.65 and pushing the company's value past ₹47,000 crore.

As an NBFC, Tata Investment sticks to long-term bets in both Tata and non-Tata companies, avoids debt, and mainly earns from dividends and capital gains.

Over the past three years, it's delivered a strong 65% annual return—showing why investors are paying attention right now.