Last chance to buy Tata Investment shares before stock split
Business
Tata Investment Corporation is doing a 1:10 stock split—so every ₹10 share will become 10 shares of Re. 1 each.
If you want in, today (October 13) is your last chance to buy before the split happens tomorrow.
The idea? Make shares more affordable and easier to trade.
Why the buzz around Tata Investment
The stock has jumped about 36% this year, closing Monday at ₹9,300.65 and pushing the company's value past ₹47,000 crore.
As an NBFC, Tata Investment sticks to long-term bets in both Tata and non-Tata companies, avoids debt, and mainly earns from dividends and capital gains.
Over the past three years, it's delivered a strong 65% annual return—showing why investors are paying attention right now.