Investors demand proof as Indian AI startups raise $1.4B+
Business
AI startups in India are raising big money, more than $1.4 billion since 2025, but investors aren't just handing out cash anymore.
Now, they want clear proof that these AI models actually work and can be trusted in real-world situations.
Raunak Bhinge from Infinite Uptime says investors are doing deeper due diligence and startups need to avoid analysis paralysis even now.
Big Four intensify AI checks
Accounting giants like PwC, Deloitte, EY, and KPMG are now digging deeper than just the numbers: they're checking if AI data is legitimate and systems are reliable.
Siddharth Vishwanath from PwC India says this more detailed review is changing how companies judge new tech, making sure both the tech itself and how it's used get a closer look.