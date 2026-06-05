Investors pull 52,000 BTC from ETFs, Bitcoin drops to $62,742
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Bitcoin slid to $62,742 today after briefly touching $64,050.
The main reason? Big investors have been pulling back from Bitcoin ETFs (about 52,000 BTC worth in just the last quarter), which has cooled demand and sent prices down.
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If Bitcoin can't hold above the $62,000 mark, it could slip closer to $60,000.
Some coins like Siren are bucking the trend with big gains, but others (like Zcash) are taking heavy hits.
It's a mixed bag out there, so keep an eye on those support levels if you're watching the charts.