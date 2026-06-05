Investors pull 52,000 BTC from ETFs, Bitcoin drops to $62,742

Crypto markets weaken as AI booms

Crypto markets are feeling shaky as attention shifts to booming AI stocks.

If Bitcoin can't hold above the $62,000 mark, it could slip closer to $60,000.

Some coins like Siren are bucking the trend with big gains, but others (like Zcash) are taking heavy hits.

It's a mixed bag out there, so keep an eye on those support levels if you're watching the charts.