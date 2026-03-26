Iran conflict disrupts global AI momentum
The conflict in Iran is making it harder for the world to keep up with artificial intelligence (AI) advancements.
With energy prices shooting up and supply chains getting tangled, companies are hitting pause on new AI projects.
This could mean some countries speed ahead in AI, while others fall behind, all because tech needs stable power and peace to really grow.
Energy costs and material shortages
AI relies on massive data centers that need lots of electricity, so higher energy costs put those projects at risk.
Plus, the conflict is disrupting key materials like helium used in making computer chips, leading to delays and higher prices.
All this tension is making investors nervous about tech's future and showing just how much global events can shape the next wave of innovation.