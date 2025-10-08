IRCTC will let you change travel dates on confirmed tickets

The facility will be launched in January 2026

By Mudit Dube 12:22 pm Oct 08, 2025

What's the story

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to introduce a new policy from January 2026, allowing passengers to change the travel date of their confirmed train tickets online without any additional charges. The move is aimed at providing more flexibility and convenience to travelers who may have to alter their plans at the last minute. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this policy change to NDTV.