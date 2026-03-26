IRDAI is creating digital tools to streamline your insurance experience

How will these tools help you?

Right now, your insurance details are scattered across different companies, which can be a pain if you need something fast.

With PIR, all your policy information, including purchase and claims history, will be stored centrally.

On top of that, Bima Sugam will let you compare, buy, and manage policies digitally from one spot.

It's basically a one-stop shop for all things insurance, making life a little less complicated for everyone.