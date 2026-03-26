IRDAI is creating digital tools to streamline your insurance experience
Big update for anyone with insurance in India: IRDAI is developing two new digital tools, the Public Insurance Registry (PIR) and the Bima Sugam platform.
PIR is intended to centralize policy records into a consent-based registry; Bima Sugam will be a digital platform to compare, purchase and manage policies and will use PIR's consolidated data to enable that functionality.
The goal? Less hassle, more transparency, and quicker access when you need it.
How will these tools help you?
Right now, your insurance details are scattered across different companies, which can be a pain if you need something fast.
With PIR, all your policy information, including purchase and claims history, will be stored centrally.
On top of that, Bima Sugam will let you compare, buy, and manage policies digitally from one spot.
It's basically a one-stop shop for all things insurance, making life a little less complicated for everyone.