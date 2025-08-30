Next Article
Iren's stock soars 15% on NVIDIA partnership
Iren's shares shot up nearly 15% this week after the company announced it's now a "preferred partner" with NVIDIA.
As part of the deal, Iren will buy up to $168 million worth of NVIDIA GPUs—big news for their expansion in AI and data centers.
Iren's AI cloud business projected to hit $250 million
Iren's focus on AI and cloud services has sent its stock soaring over 400% in 2025. The company just reported record Q4 revenue and expects its AI cloud business to hit $250 million by year-end.
Still, with a price-to-sales ratio of 12x and an average price target of $21.45, some investors are watching for possible corrections despite all the hype.