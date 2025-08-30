Iren's stock soars 15% on NVIDIA partnership

Iren's AI cloud business projected to hit $250 million

Iren's focus on AI and cloud services has sent its stock soaring over 400% in 2025. The company just reported record Q4 revenue and expects its AI cloud business to hit $250 million by year-end.

Still, with a price-to-sales ratio of 12x and an average price target of $21.45, some investors are watching for possible corrections despite all the hype.