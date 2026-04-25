Palantir is helping Trump's revenue service body investigate financial crimes

The IRS has been using Palantir's products to automate and modernize its audit processes. The extent of the agency's use of these tools wasn't known until now. Last summer, it was reported that Palantir was helping DOGE, a "government efficiency" initiative launched by President Donald Trump 's executive order with a project designed to access IRS records.

Software capabilities

Lead and case analytics platform

Palantir's Lead and Case Analytics platform is being used to aggregate and analyze data across various federal agencies. The software can detect "connections from millions of records with thousands of links" between different databases. It is particularly effective at mapping human relationships and communications, making it a valuable tool for investigations into financial crimes.