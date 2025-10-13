There is no legal limit now

How much gold can Indians own? Know the law

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:48 pm Oct 13, 202505:48 pm

With Dhanteras and Diwali approaching, many families are considering their gold purchases. The Gold Control Act of 1968 once restricted gold ownership in India, but the law was repealed in 1990. Now, there's no legal limit on how much gold a person can own as long as they can prove its legitimate source through invoices or inheritance documents.