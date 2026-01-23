ISF pitches big changes to make jobs more official in India
Business
The Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) wants the government to shake up how jobs work in India.
They're asking for a lower GST on staffing services, special tax perks for hiring women, and more affordable worker hostels near factories—all aimed at making formal jobs easier to get and keep.
Why should you care?
Right now, 85% of Indian workers are stuck in informal gigs with no real safety net—no PF, health insurance, or pension.
The ISF's ideas could help millions land proper jobs with real benefits and encourage more women to join the workforce.
Plus, it fits into the bigger plan of making India a developed nation in the long term—without adding new subsidies or extra costs.