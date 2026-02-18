IT firms are pivoting toward AI services model: Ashwini Vaishnaw Business Feb 18, 2026

India's IT companies are shifting gears toward artificial intelligence (AI), and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wants everyone to know they're up for the challenge.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, he said, "IT companies are pivoting toward AI services model, working on providing the AI services," aiming to calm worries about job losses as automation grows.