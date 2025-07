Italy's Bonfiglioli Transmissions plans $250 million IPO in Mumbai Business Jul 21, 2025

Bonfiglioli Transmissions, the Indian branch of Italy's Bonfiglioli Group, is planning to go public in Mumbai and could raise around $250 million.

The company makes gearboxes and gearmotors for things like mobile machinery and wind turbines.

They've brought on big names like Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, JPMorgan Chase, and BNP Paribas to help with the listing.