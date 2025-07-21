Sensex closes at 82,200 points, Nifty settles above 25,090 mark Business Jul 21, 2025

The stock market had a good day on Monday, with the Sensex climbing 443 points to finish at 82,200 and the Nifty50 up 122 points at 25,090.

Even though most sectors were in the green, sugar stocks had a rough patch—Ponni Sugars dropped by over 3% and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar slipped nearly 2.6%.