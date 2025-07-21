Next Article
Sensex closes at 82,200 points, Nifty settles above 25,090 mark
The stock market had a good day on Monday, with the Sensex climbing 443 points to finish at 82,200 and the Nifty50 up 122 points at 25,090.
Even though most sectors were in the green, sugar stocks had a rough patch—Ponni Sugars dropped by over 3% and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar slipped nearly 2.6%.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
Eternal Ltd led the gains with a jump of almost 6%, while big banks like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank also posted solid growth.
On the flip side, Reliance Industries and Wipro saw their shares dip by over 3% and 2%, showing that not every sector shared in Monday's rally.