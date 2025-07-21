US trade deal deadline looms—delegation visiting India in August

Why this deal is important

This deal really matters for both countries. India's fighting to protect its farmers and dairy industry, while hoping for lower tariffs on cars and metals.

The US wants better access for its electric vehicles and dairy products.

If they can't work things out soon, over $25 billion worth of Indian exports—like clothes and leather goods—could get hit hard by new tariffs this year.

The outcome will shape jobs, prices, and how these two countries do business together going forward.

