US trade deal deadline looms—delegation visiting India in August
A US delegation is landing in India in the second half of August to keep the momentum going on a possible trade deal.
After five rounds of talks in Washington, both sides are racing to agree before August 1—otherwise, Indian goods could face steep 26% US tariffs.
Why this deal is important
This deal really matters for both countries. India's fighting to protect its farmers and dairy industry, while hoping for lower tariffs on cars and metals.
The US wants better access for its electric vehicles and dairy products.
If they can't work things out soon, over $25 billion worth of Indian exports—like clothes and leather goods—could get hit hard by new tariffs this year.
The outcome will shape jobs, prices, and how these two countries do business together going forward.
