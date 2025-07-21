Next Article
XRP hits $3.70, surpasses its 2018 all-time high
XRP just broke past its 2018 all-time high, jumping to $3.70 and sparking a 50% spike in daily transaction volume to $1.4 billion.
This rally is fueled by strong bullish signals like a "golden cross" on charts, making investors wonder if there's even more upside ahead.
XRP could hit $5-$10 range by late 2025
Right now, XRP is trading around $3.55, with big institutional players showing serious interest—open interest in derivatives is close to $11 billion.
Analysts are watching for short-term moves toward $3.80-$4.47, and if momentum holds, some say XRP could hit anywhere from $5 to $10 by late 2025.
With both retail and institutional fans on board, XRP's shaping up as real competition for Bitcoin this year.