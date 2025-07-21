XRP hits $3.70, surpasses its 2018 all-time high

XRP could hit $5-$10 range by late 2025

Right now, XRP is trading around $3.55, with big institutional players showing serious interest—open interest in derivatives is close to $11 billion.

Analysts are watching for short-term moves toward $3.80-$4.47, and if momentum holds, some say XRP could hit anywhere from $5 to $10 by late 2025.

With both retail and institutional fans on board, XRP's shaping up as real competition for Bitcoin this year.