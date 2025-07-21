Next Article
Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana
Bitcoin is holding steady at about $118,800 after a wild ride up earlier this month.
While Bitcoin takes a breather, Ethereum just hit a seven-month high at $3,774 (up 1.9%), and Dogecoin jumped 7.3%.
The crypto market's feeling lively as altcoins grab the spotlight.
Bitcoin's next target could be $122K
Bitcoin's share of the crypto market has dipped to 61%, showing that more money is flowing into altcoins—classic "altcoin season" vibes.
If Bitcoin breaks above $119K, it could quickly push toward $122K or even $124.5K.
What about Ethereum and other major altcoins?
Ethereum's bullish signals and higher trading activity hint at growing excitement (and risk) in the market.
Meanwhile, strong ETF inflows and big investors keep long-term hopes for Bitcoin alive—some are still eyeing targets above $125K down the road.