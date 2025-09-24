earKART to raise ₹49cr via SME IPO

earKART creates innovative hearing products like the OMNI Audiometer and EQFY, Fame, and Radius brands. They focus on reaching tier-II and tier-III cities through their Shop-in-Shop network and partner with government bodies to serve underserved communities nationwide.

Funds will help expand into more ENT and eye clinics

The funds will help earKART expand into more ENT and eye clinics, upgrade infrastructure, and cover working needs—making affordable hearing solutions more accessible.

Chairman Rohit Misra says the company targets to make high-quality hearing healthcare solutions affordable and accessible to every corner of India.