Tata Investment hits 52-week high after announcing stock split
Business
Tata Investment Corporation just hit a 52-week high after announcing a 1:10 stock split, making its pricey shares more affordable and easier to trade.
The move is meant to boost liquidity and get more everyday investors on board.
Shares have already soared 17% in just two days since the announcement, with October 14, 2025, set as the record date for eligibility.
Standalone operating revenue up by 21%
Each ₹10 share will soon become 10 ₹1 shares—so owning a piece of Tata Investment gets simpler.
The company's strong financial results are also fueling excitement: consolidated profits rose over 11% year-on-year, and standalone operating revenue jumped by 21%.
All this has pushed the stock up by 30% in six months.