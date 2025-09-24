Tata Investment hits 52-week high after announcing stock split Business Sep 24, 2025

Tata Investment Corporation just hit a 52-week high after announcing a 1:10 stock split, making its pricey shares more affordable and easier to trade.

The move is meant to boost liquidity and get more everyday investors on board.

Shares have already soared 17% in just two days since the announcement, with October 14, 2025, set as the record date for eligibility.