GK Energy IPO allotment results out tomorrow: Here's how to check
GK Energy's IPO, aiming to raise ₹464 crore, was a massive hit—oversubscribed by nearly 94 times before closing on September 23.
Big players like institutional buyers led the rush (subscribing 193 times), but retail investors also joined in with strong demand.
Allotment results drop Wednesday, so if you applied, it's almost time to see if you scored.
What to do if you applied for the IPO
To find out if you got shares, just head over to the MUFG Intime India or BSE website and enter your PAN, DP/Client ID, or application number.
Didn't get allotted? Refunds start September 25. If you did, your shares will hit your account that same day.
GK Energy lists on both BSE and NSE on September 26—and with a gray market premium of ₹32 over the issue price of ₹153, early gains of around 21% could be on the cards for lucky investors.