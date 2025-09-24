GK Energy IPO allotment results out tomorrow: Here's how to check

What to do if you applied for the IPO

To find out if you got shares, just head over to the MUFG Intime India or BSE website and enter your PAN, DP/Client ID, or application number.

Didn't get allotted? Refunds start September 25. If you did, your shares will hit your account that same day.

GK Energy lists on both BSE and NSE on September 26—and with a gray market premium of ₹32 over the issue price of ₹153, early gains of around 21% could be on the cards for lucky investors.