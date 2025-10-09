Next Article
ITC Hotels launches new Platinum Select tier in Club ITC
Business
ITC Hotels just upgraded its Club ITC loyalty program, rolling out a new Platinum Select tier.
This means lifetime perks and boosted earning rates—think 2-8% back on stays and dining.
Your points won't expire as long as you use them at least once a year, and now you can redeem them super easily: one Green Point equals ₹1.
More benefits, more ways to earn
The refreshed program now combines guest and booker benefits, so you rack up Green Points whether you're staying, booking, or hosting events.
There's also a 20% discount on dining, spa, and laundry through the Culinaire program, plus up to 12% points back on food and drinks.
If you're into travel, you can swap your Green Points for Marriott Bonvoy points or international travel vouchers.