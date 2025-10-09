ITC Hotels launches new Platinum Select tier in Club ITC

More benefits, more ways to earn

The refreshed program now combines guest and booker benefits, so you rack up Green Points whether you're staying, booking, or hosting events.

There's also a 20% discount on dining, spa, and laundry through the Culinaire program, plus up to 12% points back on food and drinks.

If you're into travel, you can swap your Green Points for Marriott Bonvoy points or international travel vouchers.