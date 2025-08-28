Next Article
ITC shares dip slightly, but financials tell a different story
ITC shares slipped by 0.47% on Thursday, landing at ₹401.45 on the NSE after some ups and downs during the session.
Even with this minor dip, there's more to the story when you look at their recent financials.
Revenue on the rise
Despite a small drop in net profit this year (₹19,926 crore for FY2025 vs ₹20,723 crore last year), ITC's overall revenue keeps climbing—up to ₹75,323 crore from ₹70,881 crore last year.
Plus, they've kept up steady dividends for shareholders, showing they're still focused on rewarding investors even when profits fluctuate a bit.