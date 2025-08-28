Why you should buy Hindustan Unilever shares on dip
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares slipped 0.59% to ₹2,676.60 on Thursday, even though the company is part of the Nifty 50 and usually known for steady performance.
Market ups and downs are causing some short-term jitters, but HUL's long-term track record keeps it on investors' radar.
Strong financials: HUL's revenue and profit jump year-on-year
For April-June 2025, HUL posted ₹16,514 crore in revenue and a solid net profit of ₹2,769 crore.
Over the last financial year (ending March 2025), revenue climbed to ₹63,121 crore and profit hit ₹10,679 crore—both up from last year.
Earnings per share also improved to ₹45.32.
Other key metrics and updates
Despite this week's price dip, HUL shows real financial strength: a healthy return on equity (21.55%), almost no debt, and enough cash to cover its bills easily (current ratio: 1.33).
The company recently announced a final dividend of ₹24 per share and is making some leadership changes.