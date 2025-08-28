Nykaa's Katrina Kaif co-founded beauty brand Kay hits UK stores

Nykaa's global expansion and market potential

Kay Beauty's UK debut is part of Nykaa's bigger plan to go global, with eyes on markets in the US, Middle East, and Asia next.

The brand offers products like kohl for different skin tones, tapping into social media buzz and rising spending power among young Indians.

With subsidiaries in Qatar and Oman already established, Nykaa hopes to triple its merchandise value by March 2030 while building a name alongside brands like L'Oreal and Estee Lauder.