Nykaa's Katrina Kaif co-founded beauty brand Kay hits UK stores
Nykaa is bringing its Kay Beauty brand—co-founded by Katrina Kaif—to the UK on Thursday.
You'll find it in 13 stores across the country and online at Space NK.
This launch marks a big step for Nykaa as it takes on international beauty heavyweights and grows beyond India.
Nykaa's global expansion and market potential
Kay Beauty's UK debut is part of Nykaa's bigger plan to go global, with eyes on markets in the US, Middle East, and Asia next.
The brand offers products like kohl for different skin tones, tapping into social media buzz and rising spending power among young Indians.
With subsidiaries in Qatar and Oman already established, Nykaa hopes to triple its merchandise value by March 2030 while building a name alongside brands like L'Oreal and Estee Lauder.