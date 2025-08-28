Google to invest $9B in Virginia for AI infrastructure
What's the story
Google has announced an additional investment of $9 billion in Virginia through 2026. The tech giant plans to use the funds to bolster its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across the state. The investment will be used to build a new data center in Chesterfield County and expand existing facilities in Loudoun and Prince William counties, Google said in a recent blog post.
Industry trend
Investment aligns with Trump's nationalist policies
The move comes as a number of major tech companies race to set up data centers in the US, driven by the need to support the ongoing AI boom. The investments align with President Donald Trump's nationalist policies, which aim to make America a leader in the global AI race.
Financial commitment
Tech giants' spending on AI-related projects
Google's commitment to expanding its AI infrastructure comes as part of a broader trend in the tech industry. Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms are all expected to spend hundreds of billions this year on AI-related projects. In its latest quarterly earnings report, Google raised its annual capital expenditure guidance by $10 billion to $85 billion.
Project duration
Timeline for new data center remains unclear
Building a new data center in Virginia can take as long as seven years. However, Google has not yet given a timeline for when its Chesterfield facility will be operational. A company spokesperson said that while data center projects typically take 18-24 months to complete, there is no specific timeline for this particular project.
Energy partnership
Google partners with Dominion Energy to power data center
Google has partnered with Dominion Energy Inc. to power its new data center in Chesterfield County. The tech giant is also working with local partners in Virginia to address the growing demand for energy capacity. These efforts include efficiency programs and innovative solutions, as part of Google's commitment to sustainability and responsible resource management.