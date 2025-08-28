Maisa AI raises $25 million to fix enterprise generative AI failures
Maisa AI, launched in 2024 by David Villalon and Manuel Romero, just landed $25 million in seed funding led by Creandum.
The startup wants to solve a big problem: nearly all enterprise generative AI pilots—about 95%—fail, according to MIT's NANDA initiative.
This round follows a $5 million pre-seed raise from late 2024.
Their platform helps digital workers learn through natural language
Maisa AI built Maisa Studio, a platform where digital workers learn through natural language.
Their tech—HALP and KPU—helps keep AI on track with "chain-of-work" processes that cut down on random mistakes (aka hallucinations) and make it easier for industries like banking or energy to audit what the AI does.
The plan is to double the team in the next year
With offices in Valencia and San Francisco, Maisa plans to double its team from 35 to 65 by early 2026.
They're focused on secure cloud and on-premise setups, aiming to become the go-to for reliable, scalable AI workflows in tough enterprise environments.