Prosus to invest $200 million in Rapido, boosting its stake

Rapido's soaring valuation and Swiggy's stake sale plans

Rapido's value has soared to about $2.5-$2.7 billion, up from just $1.1 billion in December 2024, thanks to rapid expansion and moves into food delivery.

Meanwhile, Swiggy is looking to sell its 12% stake in Rapido for around $300 million—as Rapido's entry into food delivery creates a potential conflict of interest for Swiggy.

With its Gross Merchandise Value doubling in a year to over $2 billion, Rapido is quickly becoming a major player on multiple fronts.