Mangal Electricals makes stock market debut: Here's what to know
Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd. hit the stock market this week, but its shares started out just below the IPO price—₹556 on NSE and ₹558 on BSE, both a tiny dip from the ₹561 issue price.
The weak listing came despite robust investor demand during the IPO, which was nearly 10 times oversubscribed.
Mangal Electricals now boasts a market cap of ₹1,547cr
Even with a muted listing, Mangal Electrical's IPO was nearly 10 times oversubscribed—showing big interest from all types of investors, including institutions and regular retail buyers.
The company now boasts a market cap of around ₹1,547 crore and is known for making transformer parts used by both government power companies and private firms in India and abroad.