Mangal Electricals makes stock market debut: Here's what to know Business Aug 28, 2025

Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd. hit the stock market this week, but its shares started out just below the IPO price—₹556 on NSE and ₹558 on BSE, both a tiny dip from the ₹561 issue price.

The weak listing came despite robust investor demand during the IPO, which was nearly 10 times oversubscribed.