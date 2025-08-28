Why US tariffs on Indian solar imports could hurt India

India is rolling out incentives for local manufacturers

To fight back, India is rolling out incentives for local manufacturers—think subsidies and rules that favor homegrown solar tech in government projects.

But there's still a catch: most of the key parts like cells and wafers come from China, which dominates over 80% of global solar manufacturing.

If India wants to stand out on its own, it'll need to boost local production and rely less on imports from its biggest rival.