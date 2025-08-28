Ola Electric shares gain 12% in 3 days

Last quarter's net loss nearly halved YoY

The new PLI certification covers seven Gen 3 scooter models and gives Ola incentives worth 13-18% of sales through 2028, which should help profits grow by Q2 FY26.

At its recent 'Sankalp' event, Ola also rolled out new scooters and shared plans to grab up to a 30% share of India's electric two-wheeler market by expanding and building more in-house.

Financially, things are looking up too: last quarter's net loss was nearly halved compared to before, though revenue did take a dip—showing Ola is pushing hard for a comeback.