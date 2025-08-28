Ola Electric shares gain 12% in 3 days
Ola Electric's shares climbed 4% to ₹52.80 on Thursday, marking their third straight day of gains even as most stocks struggled.
The boost came after Ola announced it received PLI (Production Linked Incentive) certification for its Gen 3 scooters, leading to a solid 12% share price jump in just three days—a sign that investors may be feeling optimistic.
Last quarter's net loss nearly halved YoY
The new PLI certification covers seven Gen 3 scooter models and gives Ola incentives worth 13-18% of sales through 2028, which should help profits grow by Q2 FY26.
At its recent 'Sankalp' event, Ola also rolled out new scooters and shared plans to grab up to a 30% share of India's electric two-wheeler market by expanding and building more in-house.
Financially, things are looking up too: last quarter's net loss was nearly halved compared to before, though revenue did take a dip—showing Ola is pushing hard for a comeback.