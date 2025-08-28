Next Article
Sensex falls over 500 points as US-India trade tensions escalate
Indian stock markets took a hit on Thursday after the US announced new tariffs on Indian goods.
The Sensex fell by 508 points to 80,278 and the Nifty slipped 157 points to 24,555.
It's all part of ongoing US-India trade tensions that keep rattling global markets.
HCL Tech, HDFC Bank among biggest losers
Fourteen out of 16 sectors lost ground, with small- and mid-cap stocks dipping slightly. Big names like HCL Tech and HDFC Bank were among those hit hardest.
Still, a few companies—like Asian Paints and Titan—managed to stay positive, showing that not everyone's losing hope even as uncertainty lingers for investors watching these trade battles play out.