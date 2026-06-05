ITC uses AI to assess climate risks at 140 sites
Business
ITC is using AI to check for climate risks like floods, droughts, and extreme winds at 140 of its sites.
By analyzing more than 20 weather factors, it's able to create custom plans (think smarter engineering fixes and better early warning systems) to help each location handle wild weather.
ITC supports more than 1.2 million farmers
Through its Climate Smart Agriculture program, ITC supports more than 1.2 million farmers across 17 states with AI-powered crop advice.
The goal: reach four million acres by 2030 with more resilient crops.
ITC is also teaming up with more than 200 partners to boost green practices in agriculture and beyond.