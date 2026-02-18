ITC's AI platform to connect 10 million farmers by 2030

ITCMAARS is already handling a big chunk (40%) of ITC 's farm produce sourcing in participating areas. The platform offers farmers everything from local e-markets and weather updates to soil testing, drone-based fertilizer spraying, smart irrigation, crop insurance, and bank credit—all in one place.

Eco-friendly practices and tools

Beyond tech upgrades, ITCMAARS encourages eco-friendly farming practices like zero tillage and water-saving rice methods.

Its AI "Crop Doctor" tool helps spot pests early using photos, while Crop Calendar keeps farming tasks on track.

So far, ITC's Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) program, Mitti Mera Desh, has helped nearly 1.2 million farmers manage their land more sustainably across 19 states.