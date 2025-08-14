Next Article
ITC's business numbers improve, but stock falls: What's happening?
ITC's shares dropped by 0.54% on Wednesday, closing at ₹414.10 and landing among the top losers on the Nifty 50.
But here's the twist: even though the stock took a hit, ITC's business numbers have been moving up steadily over the past year.
From June 2024 to June 2025, ITC's quarterly revenue jumped from ₹18,457 crore to ₹21,495 crore.
Net profit also edged up from ₹5,169 crore to ₹5,275 crore in that time.
Looking at the bigger picture—between 2021 and 2025—annual revenue soared from about ₹49,273 crore to over ₹75,323 crore.
Even with a slight dip in profit after peaking last year, ITC has shown strong earnings and steady growth through market ups and downs.