ITC's business numbers improve, but stock falls: What's happening?

ITC's quarterly revenue jumped from ₹18,457 crore to ₹21,495 crore

From June 2024 to June 2025, ITC's quarterly revenue jumped from ₹18,457 crore to ₹21,495 crore.

Net profit also edged up from ₹5,169 crore to ₹5,275 crore in that time.

Looking at the bigger picture—between 2021 and 2025—annual revenue soared from about ₹49,273 crore to over ₹75,323 crore.

Even with a slight dip in profit after peaking last year, ITC has shown strong earnings and steady growth through market ups and downs.