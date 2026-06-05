Ixigo to acquire 54.66% stake in Brevistay for about ₹65.69cr
Business
Travel app Ixigo is set to take over 54.66% of hotel booking startup Brevistay for about ₹65.69 crore, which would make Brevistay a subsidiary once the acquisition closes.
The deal should wrap up by July 31, and Ixigo also has the option to buy the remaining stake later, subject to certain conditions.
Brevistay more-than-doubles revenue, ixigo backs AI
Brevistay, known for letting users book hotels for flexible durations, has more than doubled its revenue in two years.
Alongside this buyout, Ixigo is also putting money into two AI startups: Proactai (focused on smart tracking tech) and Vestra.AI (which builds workflow automation tools).
These moves fit with Ixigo's push to boost its AI game, especially after reporting a 92% jump in Q4 FY26 profits.