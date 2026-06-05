Ixigo to acquire 54.66% stake in Brevistay for about ₹65.69cr Business Jun 05, 2026

Travel app Ixigo is set to take over 54.66% of hotel booking startup Brevistay for about ₹65.69 crore, which would make Brevistay a subsidiary once the acquisition closes.

The deal should wrap up by July 31, and Ixigo also has the option to buy the remaining stake later, subject to certain conditions.