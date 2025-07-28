Next Article
Jane Street asks for more time to respond to SEBI
Jane Street, a global trading firm, has requested extra time from India's market regulator SEBI to respond to an order about alleged market manipulation.
The company says it's committed to keeping things fair in India's financial markets and is working closely with SEBI as the situation unfolds.
Jane Street wants to resolve the issue
SEBI has allowed Jane Street to continue trading for now, but only if it sets up a ₹4,844 crore escrow account to show it's following the rules.
Jane Street says it wants to resolve the issue and stay a positive part of India's financial scene.