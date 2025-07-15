Next Article
Jane Street requests resumption of trade, allocates ₹4,843.5 crore
Jane Street, a US trading giant, just put ₹4,843.57 crore into an escrow account after SEBI accused it of market manipulation and making illegal gains from India's derivatives market.
This move is Jane Street's way of showing it wants to play by the rules and get back to trading in India.
SEBI deciding whether Jane Street can resume trading
SEBI is now deciding whether Jane Street can resume trading. The firm says it follows global standards and disagrees with SEBI's findings.
If everything checks out, Jane Street could get its money back—otherwise, SEBI keeps control of the funds.
Either way, experts say any future trading by Jane Street will be watched closely while investigations continue, especially since India's derivatives markets are already under heavy scrutiny.