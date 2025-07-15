India-US mini trade agreement talks commence

US to impose new tariffs on August 1

This deal matters because the US is set to slap new tariffs on August 1, which could make things pricier for both countries.

India wants more room for its exports, such as leather and textiles; the US wants better access for its farm and dairy products.

Both nations have big plans—to boost their trade partnership to $500 billion by 2030—but first, they'll need to work through some stubborn disagreements on cars.

If they pull it off, it could mean more jobs and cheaper goods on both sides.