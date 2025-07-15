Cryptocurrency boom: Funds draw $3.7B amid Bitcoin surge Business Jul 15, 2025

Big money is flowing into crypto: institutional investors just put $3.7 billion into cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) this past week, pushing total assets under management to a record $211 billion.

Most of that went to Bitcoin ETPs ($2.7 billion), with Ethereum ETPs adding nearly another $1 billion, while XRP ETPs actually lost $104 million.