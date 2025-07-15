Page Loader

Cryptocurrency boom: Funds draw $3.7B amid Bitcoin surge

Business

Big money is flowing into crypto: institutional investors just put $3.7 billion into cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) this past week, pushing total assets under management to a record $211 billion.
Most of that went to Bitcoin ETPs ($2.7 billion), with Ethereum ETPs adding nearly another $1 billion, while XRP ETPs actually lost $104 million.

BlackRock, Fidelity, and ARK Invest led the way

The big players behind this surge? BlackRock, Fidelity, and ARK Invest led the way—BlackRock alone brought in a massive $2.4 billion.
These funds are mainly aimed at institutional and high-net-worth clients.

Bitcoin's price above $122,000

All this fresh investment has pushed Bitcoin's price above $122,000—a new milestone that reflects how seriously big investors are now taking crypto as an asset class.