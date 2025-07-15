India, US finalise interim trade pact Business Jul 15, 2025

India and the US have finally wrapped up an interim trade agreement after months of back-and-forth.

The deal, led by PM Modi and President Trump, is all about finding middle ground—giving both countries some wins while keeping bigger interests in check.

India agreed to open up its agricultural market a bit (but drew a line at genetically modified crops), and tariffs on Indian goods heading to the US are now mostly set at 10-11.5%.