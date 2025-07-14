Trump announces $70 billion AI and energy investments
President Donald Trump is set to announce a huge $70 billion push for AI and energy projects at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit this week.
Hosted at Carnegie Mellon University, the event will spotlight plans for new data centers, more power generation, electric grid upgrades, and training programs to help people land jobs in AI.
Summit could mean more opportunities in tech, clean energy
Big money is flowing into Pennsylvania—Blackstone alone is bringing a $25 billion project that could create thousands of jobs, from construction to permanent tech roles.
With top energy and tech leaders attending, the summit shows both parties agree: boosting US energy production is key if we want to keep up with global AI competition (especially as China races ahead).
For students and young professionals, it could mean more opportunities in tech and clean energy right here at home.