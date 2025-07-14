Trump announces $70 billion AI and energy investments

Summit could mean more opportunities in tech, clean energy

Big money is flowing into Pennsylvania—Blackstone alone is bringing a $25 billion project that could create thousands of jobs, from construction to permanent tech roles.

With top energy and tech leaders attending, the summit shows both parties agree: boosting US energy production is key if we want to keep up with global AI competition (especially as China races ahead).

For students and young professionals, it could mean more opportunities in tech and clean energy right here at home.