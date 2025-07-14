US Defense Department grants AI contracts to tech giants

The plan is to use advanced AI for everything from battlefield operations and intelligence to business tasks behind the scenes. Dr. Doug Matty from the DoD says this will give US forces an edge by weaving commercial AI right into their core missions—a big step in keeping up with global tech trends.

Grok for Government

xAI also rolled out "Grok for Government," making its newest models available to federal, local, state, and national security customers.

This fits with the DoD's push to team up with industry leaders as government adoption of AI ramps up.

All these deals are set to seriously boost what the military can do with smart tech—on and off the field.