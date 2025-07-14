US Defense Department grants AI contracts to tech giants
The US Department of Defense just handed out contracts—up to $200 million each—to Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, and xAI.
Announced in July, this move is all about bringing the latest AI tech into national security work fast.
The DoD wants to tap into what these top tech companies are building and put it straight to use in defense.
Weaving commercial AI into core missions
The plan is to use advanced AI for everything from battlefield operations and intelligence to business tasks behind the scenes.
Dr. Doug Matty from the DoD says this will give US forces an edge by weaving commercial AI right into their core missions—a big step in keeping up with global tech trends.
Grok for Government
xAI also rolled out "Grok for Government," making its newest models available to federal, local, state, and national security customers.
This fits with the DoD's push to team up with industry leaders as government adoption of AI ramps up.
All these deals are set to seriously boost what the military can do with smart tech—on and off the field.