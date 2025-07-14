Taxpayers advised to amend fraudulent returns

How scammers operated and nationwide crackdown on such frauds

Scammers used fake email IDs and private WhatsApp/Telegram groups to rope in thousands of taxpayers—including government and defense employees—by promising big refunds through made-up deductions like political donations, tuition fees, medical expenses, and rent.

This crackdown is part of a nationwide push using AI tools to catch such frauds.

The IT Department is still investigating the masterminds and has asked anyone who filed incorrect returns to come clean voluntarily to avoid bigger trouble.