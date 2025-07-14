Next Article
India and New Zealand begin 2nd FTA negotiations
India and New Zealand are back at the table for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks, with round two running from July 10 to 25.
After a long pause since their last attempt in 2015, both countries now want to ramp up trade from $1.3 billion to $5 billion by 2030—a big leap they discussed after NZ PM Christopher Luxon's visit to Delhi in March.
Dairy, meat, and wine the sticking points
The main roadblock? New Zealand wants access to India's dairy market, but India hasn't opened that door for anyone yet.
There are also debates over tariffs on meat and wine.
Meanwhile, India is pushing for more opportunities for its IT pros and skilled workers—something it managed with Australia and China.
For now, both sides seem hopeful but cautious as negotiations continue.