Jane Street seeks SEBI trading records to challenge 4,843cr disgorgement

Jane Street argues that seeing the full transaction details (like who traded with whom and when) will help clear its name.

It points out that earlier probes by India's stock exchange and SEBI itself found no evidence of wrongdoing after long investigations.

A complaint from a UAE-based hedge fund allegedly prompted Sebi to form an interdepartmental team in December 2024 to examine similar trades.

The tribunal will hear Jane Street's plea on Tuesday, which could shape what happens next for the firm in India.