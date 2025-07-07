Next Article
Jane Street's market manipulation in India
SEBI has banned US trading giant Jane Street from Indian markets after finding the firm manipulated prices in NIFTY index futures to rack up massive profits—over ₹32,000 crore.
The regulator also seized nearly ₹4,800 crore and stopped the company from trading in India going forward.
Jane Street played 'marking the close' game
Jane Street used a trick called "marking the close," placing big trades right before markets closed to sway prices in their favor.
They even kept at it after getting a warning from the National Stock Exchange.
SEBI's crackdown is meant to protect investors and keep India's markets fair, especially as global firms try out increasingly clever tactics.