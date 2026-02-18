Japan invests $36 billion in US energy, tech projects
Big news: President Donald Trump just revealed that Japan is putting $36 billion into three major US projects as part of a $550 billion trade deal.
He says tariffs helped make this happen, calling it proof that trade policy can actually bring big investments into the country.
What the investment will go toward
Japan's money will go toward building Ohio's largest natural gas plant, a deepwater crude oil export facility in the Gulf of Mexico expected to generate $20-$30 billion annually in US crude exports, and a Georgia factory set to supply all the diamond grit America needs for tech manufacturing.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the deal would strengthen grid reliability and expand industrial capacity, and President Donald Trump said it would "create hundreds of thousands of American jobs."
Importance of this deal
This isn't just about money—it's about two major economies teaming up on energy and tech right before a high-stakes summit between Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi.
For anyone interested in global business or how countries actually work together behind the scenes, this is one to watch.