Japan invests $36 billion in US energy, tech projects

What the investment will go toward

Japan's money will go toward building Ohio's largest natural gas plant, a deepwater crude oil export facility in the Gulf of Mexico expected to generate $20-$30 billion annually in US crude exports, and a Georgia factory set to supply all the diamond grit America needs for tech manufacturing.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the deal would strengthen grid reliability and expand industrial capacity, and President Donald Trump said it would "create hundreds of thousands of American jobs."