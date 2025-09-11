Japanese companies to invest ₹500 crore around Bengaluru

Air Water, Shinko Nameplate, and Catalar's plans

Air Water has expressed interest in building a new industrial gas unit plus a biogas plant that'll use cow dung and iron pulp—pretty cool for local sustainability.

Shinko Nameplate is putting in ₹100 crore for decorative plastic components for vehicles near Bengaluru, while Catalar plans to upgrade its Bidadi facility with an extra ₹140 crore by 2030.

Minister Patil recently visited Japan with his team to discuss more joint projects, aiming to make India a "second home base" for Konoike.

It's all about stronger partnerships and fresh opportunities ahead!