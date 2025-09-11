Japanese companies to invest ₹500 crore around Bengaluru
Big news for Karnataka: three Japanese companies are investing around Bengaluru.
Air Water Inc., Shinko Nameplate, and Catalar (a Toyota Group company) are all setting up or growing their operations here.
State Industries Minister M.B. Patil says these moves will likely give a solid push to local jobs and deepen ties between Japan and Karnataka.
Air Water, Shinko Nameplate, and Catalar's plans
Air Water has expressed interest in building a new industrial gas unit plus a biogas plant that'll use cow dung and iron pulp—pretty cool for local sustainability.
Shinko Nameplate is putting in ₹100 crore for decorative plastic components for vehicles near Bengaluru, while Catalar plans to upgrade its Bidadi facility with an extra ₹140 crore by 2030.
Minister Patil recently visited Japan with his team to discuss more joint projects, aiming to make India a "second home base" for Konoike.
It's all about stronger partnerships and fresh opportunities ahead!